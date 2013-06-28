Vin Diesel Teases He May Star In A Marvel Movie

How do you ensure “The Avengers 2” makes even more money at the box office than “The Avengers”?



Sign on “Fast & Furious” star Vin Diesel whose latest sequel in the has earned $647 million at the box office worldwide.

Last night, the actor hinted to his more than 43 million followers on Facebook that he may soon be in talks to appear in an upcoming Marvel film.

“P.s. Marvel has requested a meeting… no idea what for… haha, you probably know better than me…”

Earlier this month, Disney announced dates for two untitled Marvel films scheduled for May 6, 2016 and May 5, 2017.

Robert Downey Jr. just signed on for two more “Avengers” films as well.

With Comic-Con just around the corner in July it would be an optimal time to reveal those mystery projects. And what better way to do that with one of this summer’s biggest stars?

Fans responding on Diesel’s Facebook page have already started discussing roles they’d love to see him cast in ranging from Cage to Black Panther.

Collider speculates he could be Thanos, a powerful titan who is rumoured to be the main villain in the next series of Marvel films leading up to “The Avengers 2.”

Don’t get too excited yet. It’s just a meeting request and the actor’s pretty busy with two movies out next year including “Fast & Furious 7.”

Diesel’s very transparent with his fans on the social media network so if you’re looking for any updates, his Facebook is the first place to go.

