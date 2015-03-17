The 'Fast and Furious' cast surprised fans at early screenings for the next film to honour Paul Walker

Universal Pictures debuted seven private fan screenings of the new “Fast and the Furious” movie, “Furious 7,” across the country Monday evening.

Fans in four of those locations were surprised when stars from the film including Tyrese (San Francisco, California), Ludacris (Atlanta, Georgia), Jordana Brewster (Miami, Florida), and Vin Diesel himself (Los Angeles) came out to introduce the sequel.

“Furious 7” was originally set for release in summer 2014, but was put on hold after the death of costar Paul Walker in November 2013.

There aren’t full clips of the actors’ speeches haven’t made their way online yet, but each of them made a reference to Walker in their speeches.

Here’s Tyrese welcoming the crowd in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Ludacris welcomed those at the first screening in Atlanta, Georgia and gave viewers insight into what went into completing the film.

“There’s a big misunderstanding,” said Ludacris. “He [Walker] was done with about 80% of his parts in this movie before his untimely death. The whole production was shut down for about four or five months. We didn’t even know if we were going to finish the movie.”

Brewster greeted fans ahead of the Miami, Florida screening.

It was fitting that Diesel welcomed the crowd in Los Angeles where the franchise began.

“This is a very special movie as you all know. We made this movie with our hearts,” said Diesel. “It was important to me to come.”

Earlier this week, Diesel shared the following image from “Furious 7” with his Facebook followers:

“Furious 7” is in theatres April 3.

