Vin Diesel gave an emotional tribute to Paul Walker at one of the first 'Fast and Furious 7' screenings

@fastandfuriousmovie/Instagram Vin Diesel spoke to a crowd in Los Angeles before premiering one of seven fan screenings of ‘Furious 7,’ Monday, March 16, 2015.

Monday, Universal Studios debuted the seventh “Fast and Furious” film, “Furious 7” for fans at seven private screenings across the country over two weeks before its big screen debut.

Stars Tyrese, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, and Vin Diesel showed up to introduce four of the premieres.

Diesel opened the premiere in Los Angeles, where the first film in the franchise takes place.

There, he gave an emotional speech honouring costar Paul Walker who died in November 2013 in a car crash.

Since Walker’s death, fans of Diesel have rallied behind the actor as he has openly grieved, sharing memories and photos of his time with the late actor, who he refers to as his brother and best friend Pablo, most noticeably on Facebook. He’s shared updates about “Furious 7” online before Universal Studio made announcements.

Here’s one of his most recent postings:

Diesel is now one of the most followed actors on Facebook with over 90 million followers.

Small snippets of Diesel’s conversation made their way onto social media, but we couldn’t find a full video of his over three minute speech to the crowd until now.

Here’s what he said to fans Monday evening:

I had to introduce the first screening in California where the whole franchise started. This was, as you know, this was a very, very personal and important film to us. Every time when I saw the movie at the premiere, Paul Walker and I would go up to the side, and he would always tell me, ‘Vin, the best one’s still in the can.’ Well, I hope tonight, you let Pablo know that this is the best one for you guys. If you love the movie, and I hope you do, I think you will, feel free to talk about it. At the same time, know that you are a select few that have been allowed to see this movie before April 3. So, think about that. And allow people to enjoy the movie and discover it for themselves. This was a labour of love. It was in some ways the hardest I ever had to do because the relationships that you see on film are so real. When the tragedy happened, I lost my best friend. I lost my brother. Tonight (here, Diesel takes a big pause as fans encourage him to go on) … what can I say guys, thanks for being my family. Thanks for always taking care of us. Thanks for believing in us. Thanks for taking the themes that we put in this action saga, and somehow applying it to your own lives. You know what’s most important in life. We truly made this for you. I said at the premiere at “Fast and Furious 6” at Universal Studios that we would bring the saga back home. And in this film, that’s exactly what we do. Please, from my heart, know that we made this movie from our hearts, and know that this is our gift to you. And, more importantly, it’s for my brother there.

YouTube/hyprpwrgtr Vin Diesel points up to the late Paul Walker while speaking to a crowd of fans at one of the first screenings for ‘Furious 7.’

Watch the full video below:

