Vin Diesel thinks 'Furious 7' should win best picture at next year's Oscars

Image.net Vin Diesel thinks ‘Furious 7’ is Oscar gold.

Early reports have predicted the next “Fast and Furious” film, “Furious 7”, could debut to record-breaking $US115 million opening weekend April 3. Lead star and producer Vin Diesel thinks the action flick has even more potential.

In a recent profile in Variety, Diesel reflected on the “Fast” franchise, the death of his close friend and co-star Paul Walker, and his belief that “Furious 7” should win best picture at the Oscars next year.

“Universal is going to have the biggest movie in history with this movie,” Diesel told Variety. “It will probably win best picture at the Oscars, unless the Oscars don’t want to be relevant ever.”

“This will win best picture,” Diesel added. “There is nothing that will ever come close to the power of this thing.”

Diesel has a lot of faith in the “Furious” franchise. He describes himself as the “saga visionary” and Universal relied on Diesel for everything from laying out story structure to picking the songs on the soundtrack. He even turned down the opportunity to star in “2 Fast 2 Furious” saying that he would have taken a more “Francis Ford Coppola approach” to the sequel, as opposed to just rehashing the original idea.

With Coppola in mind, Oscar glory has clearly always been one of Diesel’s ambitions.

The marketing for “Furious 7” has taken on a much more serious approach than other franchise instalments have taken in the past.





One of the many criticisms against the Oscars is that they lean towards smaller indies as opposed to bigger films with both critical praise and big box-office numbers to match. After the snub of “The Dark Knight”, the Academy stretched the best picture award to 10 nominees in 2009.

The inclusion of more nominees arguably led to the inclusion of such box-office hits as “Avatar”, “Toy Story 3” and “Gravity” getting nominations. However, with rumours swirling that the Academy may go back to five best picture nominees, a “Furious 7” nod seems less likely.

While early reviews have been positive so far with an 88% score on Rotten Tomatoes, according to Variety, one Universal studio executive simply “chuckled” after being told about Diesel’s prediction.

