Vin Diesel makes impassioned plea to ‘little brother’ Dwayne Johnson to return for ‘Fast 10’: ‘You must show up’

Vin Diesel wrote a plea on Instagram asking for Dwayne Johnson to sign on for “Fast 10.”

Diesel and Johnson have been involved in a public feud since 2016.

Diesel said that he wanted Johnson to “fulfill [his] destiny” by returning for the franchise’s finale.

Vin Diesel made a plea on Instagram asking Dwayne Johnson to return for the last “Fast and Furious” movies.

The franchise, which started 20 years ago, is leading up to a big finale after 10 movies, including one spin-off movie. Diesel, a producer of the series and its main star, and Johnson, who has been involved in the series since 2011’s “Fast Five,” have been involved in a public feud since 2016.

Whilst Johnson appeared in the spin-off movie “Hobbs and Shaw” in 2019, he did not appear in the franchise’s most recent movie this summer and implied in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that he would not be back for the remaining movies.

Yesterday, Diesel shared a post with a picture of him and Johnson in “Fast Five” in an attempt to bury the hatchet and get Johnson to return for “Fast 10.”

“My little brother Dwayne… the time has come,” Diesel began his post. “The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes… but the time has come.”

The “Fast and Furious” star continued: “Legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10! I say this out of love… but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can’t be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny.”

Johnson has not responded to the post at the time of writing.

The feud between the two Hollywood stars became public in 2016 after Johnson shared a since-deleted post on Instagram and Facebook calling out some of his male co-stars for being “candy asses” and saying that they don’t “conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals.” This was later confirmed to be directed at Diesel.

In 2018, Johnson told The Rolling Stone that the pair had “face to face” discussions that provided “clarity” for Johnson.

“And what I came to realize is that we have a fundamental difference in philosophies on how we approach moviemaking and collaborating. It took me some time, but I’m grateful for that clarity,” Johnson said. However, he did not say the feud was over, asking the interviewer to “erase” a part of the interview where he says he has “no ill will” for his “Fast” co-star.

Dwayne Johnson has starred in five ‘Fast and Furious’ movies as tough superspy Luke Hobbs. Universal Pictures

In his November cover story with Vanity Fair, Johnson said he regretted making the feud public, but stood by what he said.

Diesel has not been as outspoken about the feud but earlier this year he told Men’s Health that he gave Johnson a lot of “tough love” to help the former WWE wrestler play his character correctly.

Johnson responded to Diesel’s comment in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, saying: “I wish them well on ‘Fast 9.’ And I wish them the best of luck on ‘Fast 10’ and ‘Fast 11’ and the rest of the ‘Fast & Furious’ movies they do that will be without me.”