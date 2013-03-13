You'll Have To Pay To Watch Some Vimeo Videos From Now On

Vimeo is unveiling an on demand service that lets its Pro users charge viewers a fee to watch their videos.



With Vimeo On Demand, Pro users now have the ability to set a price for their videos with 90% of the revenue going straight into their pockets.

Last September, Vimeo announced it would give its users a chance to make money off their videos for the first time ever with a feature called Tip Jar – which allowed viewers to donate money to Vimeo Pro and Plus users.

Vimeo has just gotten into the revenue-sharing game, though, so it’s too early to tell if the Tip Jar and On Demand features will prove to be a real money-maker for the video-sharing site and its elite users.

Here’s a screenshot of what Vimeo On Demand looks like:

Photo: Vimeo

