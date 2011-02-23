Tour The Vimeo Offices – Located In The Beautiful IAC Building

Vimeo is a video sharing site known for high quality, high definition videos created by professional and amateur filmmakers alike.



“We’ve always been about quality,” Vimeo Community Director Blake Whitman told us. “When we came out with HD in 2007, that was basically a full year before anyone else came out with it.”

Vimeo started out initially as a side project for College humour founders Jakob Lodwick and Zach Klein.

Then in August 2006, InterActiveCorp (IAC) acquired Connected Ventures, the parent company of College humour and Vimeo. The video sharing site has since become much more than a side project as it has far surpassed College humour in traffic, according to Alexa.

According to Whitman, Vimeo has around 5.6 million users and 50 million monthly uniques worldwide. It makes money through advertising and its Vimeo Plus subscriptions, which provides filmmakers with premium services like video uploads of up to 5 gb. Unlike YouTube, however, Vimeo refuses to place ads on the actual video content.

“We consider the video player to be sacred,” Whitman told us. “The content that you put up there, we feel like it’s yours, and we will never put an ad in or on top of your video.”

Of course, the ads that you see on top of YouTube videos are placed solely at the discretion of the video creator as a way to make money. While it’s something Vimeo has thought about, the IAC-owned site doesn’t yet provide a revenue sharing program or a way for its users to make money off their videos.

While people will often compare Vimeo with YouTube and how the two video sharing sites stack up with one another, Whitman envisions the two companies as teams playing in two different sports.

“We’re not trying to be YouTube,” said Whitman. “We don’t want to be YouTube. We want to be Vimeo.”

