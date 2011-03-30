Vimeo's New Video Editing App For iPhone Rivals iMovie

is the arguably the best place to watch and upload high-quality videos online.



And now, the service is in the palm of your hand with a great video-editing app built in.

Even after YouTube added support for HD video, the Vimeo community of students, artists, and amateur filmmakers is thriving. Vimeo’s gorgeous interface and accessible social features put it in a completely different league as YouTube.

The app enables you to not only watch high-quality videos on Vimeo, but it also has an easy-to-use video editor that rivals iMovie for iPod Touch and iPhone. Once you’re done editing a video, you can upload it to Vimeo from within the app itself or export it to your camera roll.

Also, the app is gorgeous to look at. If you are even remotely interested in watching or editing videos, you’ve got to pick this one up.

There’s no iPad 2 app, but an Android app is in the works.

We’ll show you how to use the app, but first make sure you download it for free from the App Store.

