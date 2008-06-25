Vimeo: Hey, People Are Watching Our Videos!

Last month Barry Diller told investors that things were going swimingly at Vimeo, IAC’s little video-sharing site. Not swimingly enough to consititute a real business — the service is generating next to no revenues, Barry said — but still, he was fond of it. He sort of talked about it as if it was a pet.



Here’s another head pat for the service, from one of its employees. Vimeo’s Andrew Pile notes that this week Vimeo served up more than 1 million videos in a single day – a 5x increase from its average a year ago. How to keep that going? More videos from Matthew Harding, who apparently generated about 25% of Vimeo’s traffic that day with this video, which is indeed worth watching.



Where the Hell is Matt? (2008) from Matthew Harding on Vimeo

See Also: Barry Diller: Nope, Vimeo Isn’t Close To Being A Business. But That’s Cool.

