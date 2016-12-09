This phone stabiliser has all the features you need to make professional videos on your own

The Vimble S is a premium phone stabiliser that lets you make professional-looking videos with your smartphone.

The device has an auto-tracking feature that will follow your face so your camera will pan and track you without the help of anyone else.

It also lets you film in both portrait or landscape, so you can easily do a Facebook Live video with your phone in the Vimble S.

So far Vimble S has gained over three times it’s Kickstarter goal — you can get one online for about £150.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

