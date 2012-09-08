Previously Suspended Saints Player Tweets: 'Victory Is Mine!'

News just broke that a three-person panel overturned the suspensions handed down to New Orleans Saints players for their involvement in the team’s bounty case.



One of the players at the centre of it, linebacker Jonathan Vilma, took to Twitter to express his unbridled joy:

Victory is mine!!!! -stewie griffin — Jonathan Vilma (@JonVilma51) September 7, 2012

Here’s how the actual Stewie would say it:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

