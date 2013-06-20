Villanova University On Lockdown As Police Search For Armed Robbery Suspect

Villanova University

Villanova University in Pennsylvania is on lockdown as police search for the last in a group of armed suspects who held up a bank on Wednesday.



ABC 6 in Philadelphia reports that the suspected robbers drove away as police arrived at the scene of an apparent bank robbery earlier this afternoon. Police caught up with three of the suspects after they fled the car they were driving, but cops still looking for a fourth suspect they say is on the loose.

Multiple police departments have been called in to assist with the search, according to the CBS station in Philadelphia.

Students got this emergency notification after the lockdown went into effect:

Villanova is on lockdown as search for armed robbery suspect. pic.twitter.com/1UQoopAKTF

We’ll be updating this post as we learn more…

