Villanova is the first 1-seed to get knocked out of the NCAA Tournament in huge upset

Defending NCAA champions Villanova are out of the NCAA Tournament after falling to 8-seed Wisconsin in the second round, 65-62.

The loss also makes ‘Nova the first 1-seed to bow out of this year’s tourney.

With the game tied at 62 with 20 seconds left, Wisconsin fed the ball to Nigel Hayes, who drove to the rack and finished on a nifty little hesitation move to give the Badgers a two-point lead.

Villanova’s Josh Hart immediately drove down the court and attacked the basket on the other end, but solid Wisconsin defence led to a stuffed shot and Wisconsin ball. ‘Nova had no choice but to foul, and although the Badgers went 1-of-2 from the line, it was enough to secure the upset.

Here’s Hayes’ go-ahead bucket:

And here’s a closer look:

With the win, Wisconsin once again reaches the Sweet 16. Villanova’s loss also means that no team since Florida in 2007 has repeated as NCAA Champions.







