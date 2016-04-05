Villanova hits incredible buzzer-beating 3-pointer to win NCAA Championship

Villanova won the 2016 NCAA Championship over North Carolina in one of the greatest championship games ever seen in men’s college basketball.
In a back-and-forth affair for the entire 40 minutes, Villanova inbounded the ball with over four seconds left, the game tied 74-74.
That’s when Villanova went the length of the court, found forward Kris Jenkins from well beyond the three-point line, and he sank the shot of his life to win it:
And the replay:
What an incredible shot to cap off an incredible game.
NOW WATCH: This video will change the way you watch the WWE
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.