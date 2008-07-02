Village Voice Sifts Through Harvey Weinstein's Trash

Village Voice editor Tony Ortega “accidentally” stumbled upon a recycling bin full of Harvey Weinstein’s garbage and dug through it. (It was an “accident,” so apparently it wasn’t unethical. But are we the only ones wondering why the once profound Voice is stooping to celebrity dumpster diving?)



In any event, what exactly was in the irascible movie mogul’s trash?

Village Voice: Topping Harvey’s June 9 “need to call” agenda was Gwyneth Paltrow, “re: PROMISES, PROMISES.” Has Paltrow heard that another update to the 1968 Broadway smash (in turn based on the Billy Wilder film The Apartment) is in the works and wants in? Does Anne Hathaway know that Paltrow may be interested in the lead role she’s reportedly already landed?

Harvey also needs to call stylist Rachel Zoe, Disney head Bob Iger, Sylvester Stallone (“re: Nelson DeMille’s book Spencerville”), Ron Perelman, Michelle Williams, Diane Von Furstenberg (“re: Fashion copyright matter”), Julia Roberts (“re: NY Concert – June 10; via Richard Lovett and Project Runway”), Kate Hudson (“re: DIOR”), Morgan Spurlock, and Tommy Hilfiger…

He seemed to peruse a series of e-mails regarding [Project Runway’s] makeup and “hair category.” A crucial one was sent May 26 to several people at L’Oreal by Lori Sale, a former Weinstein Company employee now at the Paradigm agency:

“I wish there was more time. Twc [The Weinstein Company] has already gone to great lengths with new partner at lifetime to not only secure both categories for you but also to be flexible toward loreal in coming up with an alternative for you on their packaging of [seasons] six + seven. Unfortunately, due to filming of season five and tresemme’s feeling that they are being iced out of season 6, there just is not more time to give. As you know, season five commences in days…twc is now at risk that tresemme will pull out of season 5, which puts twc at risk for 1.1m [$1.1 million]. Carol is welcome to call hw [Harvey Weinstein] or me, but the deadline has to remain at close of business tuesday for loreal to decide on hair category for [Project Runway]/models for season 6 and structure of [seasons] 7/8. I would additionally say that the whole reason we are to this point is a result of the relationship! Without the relationship and the history, l’oreal would not have the opportunity to even engage in the opportunity to obtain the hair category…

[Lori’s proposed solution to the L’Oreal crisis at the Voice> ]

Memo to Harvey: start using that shredder.

