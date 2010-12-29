Village Voice Names Anonymous Twitter Account Top Music Critic Of The Year

It probably doesn’t get more new media than this.
The Village Voice has named anonymous twitter account @Discographies as its music critic of the year.
@Discographies has more than 22,000 followers and its tweets are a snarky, refreshingly cynical take on albums, albeit in 140 characters or less.
In an interview with the Village Voice, the account holder for @Discographies said:
The viability of music criticism on Twitter–at least in a populist sense–was proven the very first time someone wrote: “OMG! I <3 Justin SO MUCH!!!”
I’ve said elsewhere that “140 characters is not a limit; it’s a shape,” and @Discographies is an attempt at demonstrating how to use that shape.
Twitter may be the first mass communications system that also functions as a meritocracy: it actively promotes good ideas and good content, regardless of where they come from.
Want to know what @Discographies said about your favourite album of the year? We chose some of our favourite tweets to give you a flavour of this “award winning” music critic.
