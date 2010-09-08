New York Startup That Saves You Money At Top Restaurants, VillageVines, Expands To New Cities, Partners With MenuPages

, a New York based startup, that offers users discounts at high end restaurants is set to expand its reach.



The company, which had been focused solely on New York, is opening its deals offers to Washington D.C. starting this morning. In the weeks to come it will be operating in Los Angeles, Chicago, and San Francisco, as well.

It is also partnering with MenuPages, which will expose the startup to a larger audience. VillageVines offers will show up on MenuPages. The companies will split revenue on reservations made from MenuPages.

VillageVines is the product of two Wall Street drop-outs, Ben McKean and Dan Leahy. They quit their jobs in September 2009, and launched VillageVines the spring of 2010.

Here’s how it works. You sign into VillageVines, and look at restaurants that have open tables for the night. VillageVines always has more than 10 offers up on the site at a time, says McKean. If you want to eat at a restaurant, you pay $10 for a reservation. For $10, you get a 30% discount on your meal.

Because VillageVines only works with top notch restaurants, you could save a lot of money. One user got $400 taken off a bill thanks to Village Vines, says McKean.

Diners aren’t the only people benefiting. McKean says KittiChai, a Thai spot in SoHo, will see close to half a million dollars in sales driven by VillageVines users.

VillageVines has 400,000 registered users, and will do $250,000 in revenue through the end of the year, according to McKean. The startup is only months old and until now offered New York restaurants.

