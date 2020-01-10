The company behind the NYC photo studio made for Instagram influencers is opening gorgeous new spaces in Brooklyn and Los Angeles

Village Studio Village Studio is opening to new influencer-ready photos studios: one in Brooklyn (top), and one in Los Angeles (bottom).

Village Studio opened its first photo studio in 2018 in New York City for influencers and brands in need of Instagram-ready backdrops for shooting ads and promos.

The team is now opening two new locations: a house in Los Angeles’ West Hollywood and a $US15,000-a-month loft in Brooklyn, of which Business Insider was given an exclusive tour inside.

These studios run essentially like a WeWork: brands book the space to produce content, while Village Studio does the upkeep and ensures the space looks modern and photo-ready.

Village Studio is a product of an influencer marketing agency founded by Vickie Segar, who told Business Insider the company’s goal is to create an Instagrammable “alternate reality.”

For influencers and social media users everywhere, finding the ultimate photo-ready backdrop for an Instagram post can be a strenuous and fruitless task.

The desire for that perfect aesthetic, which can be difficult to find in the real world, has led to an influx of photogenic pop-up experiences for consumers, such as the Colour Factory and the Museum of Ice Cream. Meanwhile, brands and influencers are often left to reserving pricey studios and staging massive productions in rented hotel rooms.

Village Studio was launched to fill the gap existing in the influencer economy, which could become a $US15 billion industry by 2022. Born as an offshoot of influencer marketing agency Village Marketing, the company provides a clean, über-modern apartment space that’s designed to be used for influencer photo shoots.

The team opened up its first studio in New York City’s trendy SoHo neighbourhood in October 2018, a $US15,000-a-month apartment filled with millennial pink furniture. The studio was a massive success: Village Studio was profitable after just three months in business, and was booked solid three months in advance, Village Marketing founder Vickie Segar told Business Insider.

Now, Village Studio is opening spaces in two more locations: Brooklyn and Los Angeles. Segar says the new spaces will give brands more design and aesthetic variety for their future influencer-led campaigns. All three locations do share similar characteristics that make them ideal for photo shoots, Segar said: big windows that let in natural light; bare, clean walls; and open-floor plans, which allow for photos captured at any photo angle imaginable.

Business Insider was given exclusive photos of the new photo studios, and a walk-through of Village Studio’s Brooklyn location. Take a look at the three Village Studio spaces, which have been designed with influencers in mind.

Village Studio opened its first photo studio in October 2018 in New York City’s SoHo neighbourhood, an epicentre of trendy restaurants, fashion, and influencer culture. “Everything has to be perfect all the time,” Segar told Business Insider.

Village Studio

Segar described the studio’s aesthetic as “feminine.” Much of the furniture is a blush colour known as “millennial pink,” and the space is filled with clean, white detailing and bare walls.

Village Studio

Village Studio pays $US15,000 a month to rent the penthouse, which comes with a rooftop garden overlooking the city skyline. In 2019, the studio welcomed celebrities shooting magazine covers, like Emma Roberts and Lea Michele, and business stars such as Alexis Ohanian.

Village Studio

In contrast, Village Studio’s new space in Brooklyn’s south Williamsburg neighbourhood is what Segar describes as “California-neutral with a little bit of a twist.”

Village Studio

Instead of millennial pink, the Brooklyn space is filled with darker and more neutral tones, like black and grey and brown, which some brands may prefer. “I felt like we were alienating an entire group of fans [with pink],” Segar said.

Village Studio

Each Village Studio location keeps its walls pretty bare. However, the accessories are carefully chosen to be interactive and easily changeable. Segar showed Business Insider the “prop closet,” filled with home decor essentials like books, plants, and vases that brands can choose to incorporate into their shoots.

Village Studio

It was important to Segar that the Brooklyn kitchen be a large and wide-open space, a feat which is hard to achieve in New York. The kitchen’s look makes it ideal for content that involves cooking and food prep.

Village Studio

The Brooklyn apartment is a massive 3,500 square feet: It has 3.5 bathrooms and two big “soaking” bathtubs, a kitchen and dining room, a bedroom, a library, and two living room setups — all that are customisable and available to use for photos. Village Studio even constructed an additional wall to create more rooms for different settings.

Village Studio

“It’s not about the studio. It’s about the content produced in the studio,” Segar said. “This is an underground business that we are professionalizing.”

Village Studio

The library in the Brooklyn Studio is the only room with a dark hue on its walls. It’s designed to have a more masculine feel, from its leather couch to its dark-stained bookshelf (with books sorted by colour, of course).

Village Studio

Each Village Studio features a dressing room, where influencers are able to get dressed for shoots and change between each set-up. Segar says many brands will bring in hair stylists and makeup artists, as well as droves of their own props and accessories for photo shoots.

Village Studio

Segar estimates that it cost between $US100,000 and $US150,000 for Village Studio to acquire and set up its Brooklyn space. The rent costs Village Studio $US15,000 a month, but the company didn’t pay out of pocket for the furniture — it was provided by a partner luxury brand, Maiden Home.

Village Studio

Segar says that around 80% of its customers who rent out Village Studio are brands, who will produce an enormous amount of content and often bring in influencers for photos. Village Studio charges brands anywhere between $US3,000 and $US15,000, depending on how much furniture they want moved around or removed.

Village Studio

Meanwhile, individual influencers — the other 20% of clients — are able to access Village Studio for free. Because of the access Village Studio provides to these influencers, there are “at least 1,000” on the waitlist to use the space, Segar said.

Village Studio

While the New York locations are only apartments, the Village Studio space on the West Coast is an entire standalone house. It’s located in Los Angeles’ West Hollywood neighbourhood, which is known for its art galleries and nightlife.

Village Studio

To reflect a more West Coast feel, the Village Studio in Los Angeles is filled with darker shades and modern looks. It took Village Studio nine months to design and modify the house.

Village Studio

The highlight of the space, however, is its outdoor area. The house has an infinity zero-edge pool and spa, and is surrounded with tall thick greenery to shroud the house — and its influencer guests — in privacy.

Village Studio

Segar said that she thinks Village Studio will only lead to similar spaces that cater specifically to influencers. “I feel like we have this gold little gem here,” she said.

Village Studio

