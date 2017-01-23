Village Roadshow's theme parks have been hit by the Dreamworld tragedy

Brett Hemmings/Getty Images

The Dreamworld tragedy has kept people away from other theme parks.

Village Roadshow, which has Warner Bros Movie World, Sea World and Wet ‘n’ Wild on the Gold Coast, has reported a significant decline in attendances.

A short time ago, Village shares were down 8% to $4.09.

Four people died in October on the Thunder River rapids ride at Dreamworld when two rafts collided.

In a trading update today, Village Roadshow says the local Queensland market, which previously represented 60% of attendance, has fallen by more than 12% on the prior year since the Dreamworld incident.

Wet ‘n’ Wild Sydney appears to have been similarly affected.

“The decline in local attendance at both the Gold Coast and Sydney Parks has continued into January 2017,” the company says.

International and interstate visits were in line with the previous year.

The company says the impact on ticket sales has been minimal but there’s been a deterioration in food and beverage, retail and other in-park revenue.

“The ongoing impact of the Dreamworld incident will become clearer over the coming weeks,” it says.

At Dreamworld, attendance has been weak since the park re-opened in December.

The company says revenue from December 10 to 31 was $3.66 million, down 63% on the same period in 2015.

