A guy who designs tiny homes may have just come up with a way to combat homelessness

Jonathan Avery/Tiny House Scotland Jonathan Avery’s tiny home designs will give the homeless a place to live.

• Jonathan Avery founded Tiny House Scotland to build sustainable, functional living spaces.

• He’s teaming up with Social Bite to build a village for the homeless in Edinburgh. • Each house will have two bedrooms, a kitchen, a lounge, and a wood burning stove.

Jonathan Avery has spent over 30 years as a designer, furniture maker, and photographer. He usually builds two to three homes a year with his company, Tiny House Scotland.

Now he’s taking on a bigger project, teaming up with Social Bite, a Scottish charity that employs formerly homeless people, to build a village of 10 tiny homes for those in need.

