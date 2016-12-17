A guy who designs tiny homes may have just come up with a way to combat homelessness

The INSIDER Summary:
• Jonathan Avery founded Tiny House Scotland to build sustainable, functional living spaces.
• He’s teaming up with Social Bite to build a village for the homeless in Edinburgh.
• Each house will have two bedrooms, a kitchen, a lounge, and a wood burning stove.
Jonathan Avery has spent over 30 years as a designer, furniture maker, and photographer. He usually builds two to three homes a year with his company, Tiny House Scotland.
Now he’s taking on a bigger project, teaming up with Social Bite, a Scottish charity that employs formerly homeless people, to build a village of 10 tiny homes for those in need.
Founded by Joshua Littlejohn, Social Bite employs formerly homeless people in restaurants around Scotland. Leonardo DiCaprio is a fan.
Together, they're going to build a village of tiny homes in Edinburgh to help the homeless get back on their feet.
Edinburgh City Council donated the land for the village, which will also include a vegetable garden, chicken coop, and furniture workshop.
Avery's NestHouse designs are the prototype for the project, where 10 homes will host 20 individuals in need.
'The aim is to create a holistic result which is beautiful and functional both inside and outside,' Avery writes on his website.
Residents will live in the village for 12-15 months, where they will receive counseling, addiction therapy, and budgeting advice.
At the end of their stay, they will move to more permanent homes.
'In doing this we aim to create a blueprint of an alternative solution to homelessness and the housing crisis that can be replicated by other charities, local authorities or the state,' Avery wrote on his JustGiving page.
