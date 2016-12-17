A guy who designs tiny homes may have just come up with a way to combat homelessness

Talia Lakritz
Tiny houseJonathan Avery/Tiny House ScotlandJonathan Avery’s tiny home designs will give the homeless a place to live.

The INSIDER Summary:

• Jonathan Avery founded Tiny House Scotland to build sustainable, functional living spaces.
• He’s teaming up with Social Bite to build a village for the homeless in Edinburgh.

• Each house will have two bedrooms, a kitchen, a lounge, and a wood burning stove.

Jonathan Avery has spent over 30 years as a designer, furniture maker, and photographer. He usually builds two to three homes a year with his company, Tiny House Scotland.

Now he’s taking on a bigger project, teaming up with Social Bite, a Scottish charity that employs formerly homeless people, to build a village of 10 tiny homes for those in need.

Craftsman Jonathan Avery builds sustainable tiny homes with his company, Tiny House Scotland.

Jonathan Avery/Tiny House Scotland

Founded by Joshua Littlejohn, Social Bite employs formerly homeless people in restaurants around Scotland. Leonardo DiCaprio is a fan.

Jeff Holmes/Stringer/Getty Images
Leonardo DiCaprio with formerly homeless staff (left to right) Colin Childs, Joe Hart, Biffy Mackay and Sonny Murray at the Social Bite restaurant Home in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Together, they're going to build a village of tiny homes in Edinburgh to help the homeless get back on their feet.

Jonathan Avery/Tiny House Scotland

Edinburgh City Council donated the land for the village, which will also include a vegetable garden, chicken coop, and furniture workshop.

Jonathan Avery/Tiny House Scotland

Avery's NestHouse designs are the prototype for the project, where 10 homes will host 20 individuals in need.

Jonathan Avery/Tiny House Scotland

Each NestHouse is equipped with two bedrooms, a kitchen, a lounge, and a wood burning stove.

Jonathan Avery/Tiny House Scotland

They range from 107 to 320 square feet.

'The aim is to create a holistic result which is beautiful and functional both inside and outside,' Avery writes on his website.

Jonathan Avery/Tiny House Scotland

Residents will live in the village for 12-15 months, where they will receive counseling, addiction therapy, and budgeting advice.

Jonathan Avery/Tiny House Scotland

At the end of their stay, they will move to more permanent homes.

Each house will cost $51,764 (US$38,091) to build.

Jonathan Avery/Tiny House Scotland

'In doing this we aim to create a blueprint of an alternative solution to homelessness and the housing crisis that can be replicated by other charities, local authorities or the state,' Avery wrote on his JustGiving page.

Construction begins in early 2017, and the first residents are scheduled to move in that summer.

Jonathan Avery/Tiny House Scotland

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.