HOUSE OF THE DAY: Step Inside A $US22 Million Napa Valley Mansion With A 100-Car Garage And Vineyards

A unique Napa Valley home is set to be auctioned off on September 10th.
The 22,882-square-foot Villa De Madre was originally listed at $US22 million in 2011. Now the seller, Willis Johnson, founder of Copart, Inc., a publicly traded, global online vehicle auction company, is holding an auction instead.
The gated property in Suisun Valley includes nearly 80 acres, a caretaker’s house, three auto barns, and 63 acres of Cabernet vineyards.
The home itself has six bedrooms, eight baths, a game room, and indoor pool.
Johnson is auctioning the estate off because he wanted to expedite to sale, according to the company auctioning off the home, Premiere Estates Auction.
The property is surrounded by 63 acres of Cabernet Sauvignon vines. The front of the home is marked by a large fountain.
When you enter, you'll step onto the Jerusalem gold limestone floor in the foyer. The entryway also includes a 250-bottle wine cave and an elevator behind the grand staircase.
The coolest part of the house is definitely the the auto barns. One includes a retro gasoline station, an office, and three complete maintenance bays.
This is the upstairs view of the living room, which has large windows, arched entrance ways, and a fireplace.
The living rooms leads into the kitchen, which has custom cabinets, granite countertops, three refrigerators, and three ovens.
And the home has an indoor pool. The room has four skylights with 34-foot windows looking out to the lawn.
