HOUSE OF THE DAY: Step Inside A $US22 Million Napa Valley Mansion With A 100-Car Garage And Vineyards

A unique Napa Valley home is set to be auctioned off on September 10th.

The 22,882-square-foot Villa De Madre was originally listed at $US22 million in 2011. Now the seller, Willis Johnson, founder of Copart, Inc., a publicly traded, global online vehicle auction company, is holding an auction instead.

The gated property in Suisun Valley includes nearly 80 acres, a caretaker’s house, three auto barns, and 63 acres of Cabernet vineyards.

The home itself has six bedrooms, eight baths, a game room, and indoor pool.

Johnson is auctioning the estate off because he wanted to expedite to sale, according to the company auctioning off the home, Premiere Estates Auction.

