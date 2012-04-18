Vikram Pandit's Greenwich House Is For Sale, And It's Totally Sick

It isn’t every day that a true Wall Street big wig sells their house.



But today isn’t every day — today is, ‘we’re showing you Vikram Pandit’s house’ day.

The Citigroup CEO and his wife Swati are selling their Greenwich, CT pad, says The Real Estalker. They reportedly bought the property in May 1999 for $3,400,000.

The 5,105 square foot house has 5 bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms, a pool (and pool pavilion), and is super close to the super exclusive Round Hill Country Club.

