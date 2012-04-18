Vikram Pandit's Greenwich House Is For Sale, And It's Totally Sick

Linette Lopez
vikram pandit house

It isn’t every day that a true Wall Street big wig sells their house.

But today isn’t every day — today is, ‘we’re showing you Vikram Pandit’s house’ day.

The Citigroup CEO and his wife Swati are selling their Greenwich, CT pad, says The Real Estalker. They reportedly bought the property in May 1999 for $3,400,000.

The 5,105 square foot house has 5 bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms, a pool (and pool pavilion), and is super close to the super exclusive Round Hill Country Club.

The driveway, if you must know, is private.

The entrance/stairwell.

Dining room.

There's a lot of common space in this house.

All of it with lots of light.

And really traditional decor.

The kitchen is nice and spacious.

A nice shot of the back yard, too bad you can't see the pool.

Here's the pool cabana.

Prefer a beach house?

A Private Equity Titan's Gorgeous Hamptons House Just Became The Biggest Sale Of The Year At $28.5 Million>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.