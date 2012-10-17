Here's Vikram Pandit's Memo To Citi Employees Announcing His Resignation As CEO

Photo: AP

Vikram Pandit dropped a major bombshell on Wall Street today when he announced that he’s resigning as CEO effective immediately. Here’s the memo he sent out to Citi: [via Street Insider]



Dear Colleagues:

After five extraordinary years, I have decided to step down as CEO of Citi. It has been a privilege and an honour to serve Citi since December 7, 2007. – Only you can understand the effort and hard work that was put in to get our company where it is today.

There is nothing better than our third quarter earnings announcement to demonstrate definitively that we have turned this company around. Yesterday’s results show this clearly.

More importantly, I couldn’t be more optimistic about the bank’s future. Our formula has served the company well for 200 years. By going back to the basics of banking to serve the real economy, putting clients at the centre of everything we do, and embracing the principles of Responsible Finance, we have put Citi in a great position for continued success.

I am proud of each and every one of you and I have the utmost confidence in your future success.

– Vikram

SEE ALSO: Remember The Time Citi Shareholders Rejected Vikram Pandit’s Board-Approved Pay Package >

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.