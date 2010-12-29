Vikram Pandit High-Fives Asia In His End Of Year Thank You Letter To Citi

Vikram Pandit sent out a company-wide thank you email to his flock last night from India, where he’s vacationing, Dealbook reports.



Pandit seems particularly excited about the fact that people, besides Citigroupers, like Citi again!

“External audiences are starting to give us the recognition we have earned,” he writes. “[A]nalysts increasingly like what they see, and the public is starting to acknowledge the many signs of real progress.”

Other highlights include:

His use of repetition to pump-up his readers. “It’s the year we posted three straight quarters…” “It’s the year the U.S. Treasury sold all of its remaining shares in our Company…” “It’s the year we…” did a lot of other fun things to make Citi better.

His high-five to the Asia-Pacific folks (“So far this year, our franchise in Asia Pacific has been the largest contributor to the Company’s net income”) and his oh-and-you’ve-done-great-too call outs to the lesser achievers – Latin America, Middle East etc – like any good parent does to the siblings who didn’t have quite as good a year as the other child.

And the through-clenched-teeth, “we concluded some significant deals in Europe…” Hmm. Getting the feeling he wasn’t rapturous about Citi happenings across the Atlantic. But he’s so chipper we’re sure he’s feeling 110% confident of European conquest in 2011.

