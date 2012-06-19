Vikram Pandit Just Presented His Goals For Citi's Future In Three Sentences

Photo: AP

Citi CEO Vikram Pandit just gave an interview with CNBC’s Maria Bartiromo. His bank is celebrating its 200th anniversary, and at such times executives are required to buy into a little pomp and circumstance and tout their achievements.Pandit proudly told CNBC that Citi, one of the more embattled of Wall Street’s banks, had stronger balance sheets than ever.



He also outlined a clear vision for how the bank would continue to build its business.

“We’re going to focus on the basics of banking… also, emerging markets. Citi is going to be the digital bank. That means banking anywhere, anyway you want.”

Not two minutes after Pandit made these statements, though. Bartiromo’s guests on Closing Bell started presenting their doubts given current economy head winds.

So good luck Pandit.

