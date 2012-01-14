The Most Absurd Details About Hotelier Vikram Chatwal's Manhattan Bachelor Pad

Photo: Screenshot via HollywoodTV/YouTube

Calling him “larger than life,” today the Wall Street Journal runs a feature on Vikram Chatwal’s “grown-up SoHo bachelor pad” in NYC (where he hangs “[w]hen he’s not vacationing on his yacht, partying with celebrities like Kim Kardashian or travelling between his so-hip-it-hurts hotels in Miami, Bangkok and India”).

The hotelier bought the place for $6M in 2010 and poured another $2M into furnishing it, drawing upon the talents of Hilary Swank’s decorator Mark Zeffto imbue a modern, white Gwathmey Siegel-designed box with a “turn-of-the-century feel.” Let’s step inside, shall we?

Upstairs, there’s a “wall of self-realisation,” where Chatwal keeps his framed press clippings “as well as photographs with him and his father with heads of state like Bill Clinton.”

There’s a mirrored wall with built-in TVs inspired by the sleekness of Chatwal’s “150-foot yacht, Fathom.”

Additionally, there are “[Neon red light bulbs in the shape of the word ‘Vicious’ in the sitting room.”

And a “large nude photo of a seductively posed Pamela Anderson.” The aforementioned piece was shot by Sante D’Orazio.

“Upstairs, a surfboard leans against the wall, with the word ‘Gratitude’ painted on it.”

About the Ross Bleckner piece upstairs: “Hanging near a wall-size frosted glass pivoting front door is a large painting comprised of rows of coloured dots.”

· A Globe-Trotter’s New York Pad [WSJ]



This post originally appeared at Curbed.

