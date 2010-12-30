Vikings Win Seals Tom Brady's MVP Award And Leslie Frazier's Return

Photo: AP Images

The Eagles fell to the Vikings 24-14 in Philadelphia last night, and fell out of contention for a first-round bye with their fifth loss of the season.Quarterback Mike Vick had his worst game as an Eagle, completing just 58 per cent of his passes for 6.1 yards per attempt – both season-lows. He was sacked six times, lost two fumbles, and threw an interception for the fifth straight game.



Though he entered the game as the popular choice for league MVP, he handed the award to Brady with his performance. While Vick has turned the ball over eight times in his last five games, Brady hasn’t forfeited the ball since Week 6.

Moreover, the loss locks the Eagles into the three seed, so they’ll have nothing to play for and no reason to start Vick in week 17. That will be the fourth game where Vick’s largely absent. Brady has thrown all but two of the Patriots passes this season, and led them to the league’s best record.

Meanwhile, the Vikings win gives Leslie Frazier a stronger hold on Minnesota’s 2011 coaching job. Since filling in for Childress, Frazier has led the team to a 3-2 record against opponents that entered a combined 34-26 largely without his starting quarterback. Several NFL insiders now believe the job is his.

Last night’s game answered a lot of questions, but not everyone’s favourite: is Brett Favre going to start next week? (Answer: only if he’s healthy).

