Minnesota Vikings sign 6'9", 350-pound Polish player who never played college football

The Minnesota Vikings have signed Babatunde Aiyegbusi, an offensive tackle from Poland.

The 6’9″, 351-pound Aiyegbusi last played for the Dresden Monarchs in Germany. The little NFL scouts know about him they learned at the University of Texas San Antonio last week, where Aiyegbusi flew 22 hours from Poland to participate in the school’s pro day, Michael C. Wright of ESPN reports.

One scout told Wright that Aiyegbusi was an interesting prospect for his size alone. Another told Wright that he’s “big and stiff.”

Aiyegbusi, at age 27, will now have a chance to prove himself in the NFL. Teams are allowed to carry 90 players on their roster before the start of the season, when they must be trimmed to 53.

No one really knows how good he is. He looks awesome in his grainy YouTube highlight videos, but it looks like he’s facing high schoolers:

Impressive:

Here’s an incredible video where he’s lifting weights:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

You can’t help but root for this guy.

NOW WATCH: Nate Silver has the perfect formula for winning your March Madness bracket



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.