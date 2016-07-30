Vikings backup QB is out 3 months after severing a tendon in his ankle kicking in a window to his friend's apartment

Vikings backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke will be sidelined for three months after severing a tendon in his foot while attempting to kick in a window to get himself and his friend back into the friend’s locked apartment.

Heinicke first told to the Pioneer Press that it was in fact his own house whose window he kicked in, but a source later clarified to ESPN that it was actually his friend’s apartment.

Here’s how Heinicke explained it:

“I was locked out of my house after a late-night movie,” Heinicke said. “I came back and there’s no one home, and I’m trying to nudge the door a little. It was one of those double doors. I thought it just needed a little nudge. “Me and my buddy were getting it going a little, but when I put my foot to the door, my foot kind of slipped and it went through a window. It was just kind of a freak accident. I’m very embarrassed, but I’m just excited getting going with rehab and trying to get this going as soon as possible.”

The same source added to ESPN that there was no foul play or substance abuse involved. The movie Heinicke and his friend were seeing, however, is still unknown.

Luckily for the Vikings, Heinicke was the third-string QB last season and didn’t appear in a regular season game.

Still, let this be a lesson: as always, you should never leave your house without your keys.

