Vikings Players Admit They Still Don't Like Brad Childress

The Chicago Sun-Times spoke to six Minnesota Vikings players who privately expressed the opinion that they don’t respect head coach Brad Childress and want him to be fired.



However, the players were quick to add that despite their dislike for Chilly, they will not give up the season the way a certain Texas football team seemed to.

Some choice quotes:

”We’ve got too many good football players, and we won’t lay down like Dallas,” one player said.

”As much as I hate Childress,” another player said, ”I will keep playing.”

”He has absolutely no people skills.”

‘We know that Childress doesn’t have our backs, so why should we have his?” one player said. ”We’re playing for us, and we’re winning despite him.”

The 3-5 Vikings play the Bears on Sunday.

