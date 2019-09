The much anticipated meeting between Brett Favre’s Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers delivered a monster audience for ESPN last night.



It drew 21.8 million views, a record for cable programming, tweets CNBC’s Darren Rovell.

That beat the previous record holder, a Philadelphia Eagles-Dallas Cowboys game on ESPN, by 3.2 million viewers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.