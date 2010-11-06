Vikings Owner Nearly Fired Brad Childress Over Randy Moss Waiver

According ESPN’s Ed Werder, the reason why it took two days for the Vikings to waive Randy Moss is because team owner Zygi Wilf contemplated firing Brad Childress instead.



Wilf was so “irate” with his head coach, that he waited 24 hours to put Moss on waivers so that he could attend practice and talk to players, before making a decision to cut the wide receiver — or fire the embattled coach.

In the end, he stuck with Childress.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.