Great hustle play by Vikings linebacker may have saved a touchdown

Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr likely saved a touchdown by tracking down Falcons running back Tevin Coleman and stripping the ball in the open field.

Coleman had burst free down the right sideline and cut into the open field, seemingly home free. But then out of nowhere came Barr, who punched the ball free. The Vikings recovered, but turned the ball over in the end zone on the ensuing drive.

Still, great hustle by Barr!

