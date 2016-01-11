It is so cold in Minnesota for the NFL playoff game that the Vikings' giant Gjallarhorn has shattered

The temperature for today’s NFL playoff game in Minnesota between the Vikings and the Seattle Seahawks is expected to be minus-4 degrees at kickoff and the cold has already claimed its first victim, the Vikings’ giant Gjallarhorn.

The Gjallarhorn, seen above in better times, was shattered in the cold.

Here is a photo via the local NBC affiliate.

The game, which is expected to have “real feel” temperature close to minus-20 has led to dirt cheap prices for the game on the secondary market and directions from the team on how fans can keep warm.

The Vikings are suggesting fans in attendance bring items such as Styrofoam, cardboard, and old newspapers to stand on in place of the freezing cold concrete. Blankets are also being encouraged encouraged and free hand-warmers and coffee will be provided.

