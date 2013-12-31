Leslie Frazier Out At The Minnesota Vikings

It’s going to be a rough Monday for several NFL coaches.

The Vikings have just announced they have fired head coach Leslie Frazier.

Vikings GM Rick Spielman said in a statement:

“Unfortunately, we did not achieve consistent success and did not achieve the progress we expected. We believe a coaching change is needed to help build a successful team moving forward.”

In three seasons as head coach of the Vikings, Frazier went 21-32-1.

Like the Browns, the Vikings have had a tough time landing a franchise quarterback. Christian Ponder, Josh Freeman, and Matt Cassel all took snaps for the Vikings this year.

The Vikings went 5-11 this season and will get the 8th pick in the 2014 draft.

