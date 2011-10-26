An NFL Player Was Charged With Felony Assault After Allegedly Strangling His Girlfriend

Photo: AP

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Chris Cook was charged with felony domestic assault this weekend.According to a police report on the Minnesota Star today, Cook strangled and hit his girlfriend of 10 months after getting upset that she talked to her ex-boyfriend.



The incident took place at 1:42 a.m. on early Sunday morning.

“Officers observed marks on Victim A’s neck and hemorrhaging in Victim A’s eye that is consistent with strangulation,” the report said.

She underwent medical treatment for her injuries.

Cook was released on $40,000 bail, and he proclaimed his innocence via Twitter, saying, “There’s always two sides to a story!!”

