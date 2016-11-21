Fox sound guy took a massive blind-sided hit by the Vikings as they took the field

Seconds before the Minnesota Vikings took the field on Sunday, a sound guy from Fox tried to cross in front of their tunnel and was promptly bulldozed by Linval Joseph, a 6-foot-4, 329 pound defensive lineman.

It was really just some terrible timing, and a reminder to always keep your head on a swivel. Luckily the man was OK.

Here’s the hit:





Another angle:

The sound guy deserves a medal, or something, for walking that one off.

