Report: Vikings Star Running Back Adrian Peterson Charged With 'Reckless Or Negligent Injury To A Child'

Minnesota Vikings star running back Adrian Peterson has reportedly been charged with reckless or negligent injury to a child, according to Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston.

The charge has also been reported by Jay Glazer of Fox, who adds that Peterson is cooperating and has turned himself into custody.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the charge stems from an incident in which Peterson disciplined his son with a branch.

Arrest of Adrian Peterson (reported by @MarkBermanFox26) stems from the disciplining of a son with a switch, source says. He’s been indicted

— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 12, 2014

Rapoport adds that the investigation has been going on for a while and that Peterson testified before a grand jury “weeks ago.”

According to TMZ, Child Protective Services is involved in a case with Peterson and “an 11-year-old boy,” although it is not confirmed if this is the same child.

The charges have been filed in Montgomery County, Texas.

Peterson’s attorney declined comment to Fox 26.

At this point, it is unclear if Peterson will be available to play this weekend. According to Glazer, the team is still weighing its options.

Vikings are currently deciding on Peterson’s status for this weekend

— Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) September 12, 2014

Another child of Peterson died in 2013 of head injuries. That child did not live with Peterson and another man was charged in that death.

