These Luxurious New River Cruise Ships Are Taking Over The Travel Industry

Unlike the bloated, gimmicky ocean liners that cart hoards of tourists around the Caribbean, river cruises offer a more refined and intimate experience.

And travellers are taking note, as the river cruising industry is booming, with a 10% increase in river cruise passengers in the last 5 years.

Viking River Cruises has carved a niche for itself as the premiere luxury river cruise ship operator.

The cruise company recently unveiled 16 new Longships that travel all over Europe, exploring different cities like Amsterdam, Belgrade, and Budapest on the famous rivers like Rhine and Danube.

On board and off, a trip with Viking River Cruises is a full cultural immersion, with talks and activities that shed light on the destinations, such as cuckoo clock-making, wooden shoe-carving, cooking classes, wine tastings, and dance performances.

The new Viking Longships are 443 feet long, and carry 190 guests in 95 staterooms.

When you're on board, you can explore their library, boutique, observation lounge, and bar with floor-to-ceiling glass doors.

Guests can enjoy a series of multimedia talks to shed light on the history and culture of the places you visit.

There's a putting green and herb garden on the deck.

Located at the bow of the ship, Aquavit Terrace is ideal for al fresco dining while admiring the scenery on the nearby coast.

But if there's bad weather, the crew can can easily cover up the deck.

In the indoor restaurant, guests can dine on a five-course menu that showcases regional specialties, while enjoying local wines.

These green Longships feature energy-efficient hybrid engines and solar panels.

Guest rooms are sleek and modern, and many feature private balconies.

Suites also have floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors that lead out to private balconies.

These balconies are the perfect place to unwind and take in the river and town views.

Suites also have separate living rooms that are spacious and modern.

