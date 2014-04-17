These Luxurious New River Cruise Ships Are Taking Over The Travel Industry

Unlike the bloated, gimmicky ocean liners that cart hoards of tourists around the Caribbean, river cruises offer a more refined and intimate experience.
And travellers are taking note, as the river cruising industry is booming, with a 10% increase in river cruise passengers in the last 5 years.
Viking River Cruises has carved a niche for itself as the premiere luxury river cruise ship operator.
The cruise company recently unveiled 16 new Longships that travel all over Europe, exploring different cities like Amsterdam, Belgrade, and Budapest on the famous rivers like Rhine and Danube.
On board and off, a trip with Viking River Cruises is a full cultural immersion, with talks and activities that shed light on the destinations, such as cuckoo clock-making, wooden shoe-carving, cooking classes, wine tastings, and dance performances.
When you're on board, you can explore their library, boutique, observation lounge, and bar with floor-to-ceiling glass doors.
Guests can enjoy a series of multimedia talks to shed light on the history and culture of the places you visit.
Located at the bow of the ship, Aquavit Terrace is ideal for al fresco dining while admiring the scenery on the nearby coast.
In the indoor restaurant, guests can dine on a five-course menu that showcases regional specialties, while enjoying local wines.
