Former Norwegian Platoon Commander's Hedge Fund Is Killing It This Year

Andreas Halvorsen

Photo: Milken Institute

Hedge fund manager, Andreas Halvorsen, a former platoon commander for the Norwegian SEAL Team and a Julian Robertson’s Tiger Management alum, is killing it this year.His “Tiger cub,” Viking Global’s flagship long/short equities, which had $13.4 billion AUM as of the end of October, is up 9.6% YTD, according to Absolute Return.



No wonder millionaires from elite investor club Tiger 21 selected Viking this week as one of the group’s favourite hedge funds.

However, Halvorsen is closing off the main long/short equities fund, Viking Global Equities, to outside investors because of its immense size, Lawrence Delevingne at AR reported.

Viking Global Equities produced a return of 6.6% YTD through November 4, the report said.

