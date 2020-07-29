A cruise line's 4-month trip will take you to 27 countries, including Greece, Australia, and Thailand

Soeren Stache/picture alliance via Getty Images The Viking Star cruise ship.

Viking World Cruises just announced plans to launch a 136-day cruise that will take passengers around the world, and travellers can set sail for $US50,000.

The trip will be on the luxury Viking Star and will be of the longest cruise itineraries in the world – visiting 27 countries in four and a half months.

The cruise will tentatively leave from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and end in London, with stops in South America, Asia, Europe, Africa, and Australia.

The CDC recently extended a ban on cruises until September 30, but Viking said the trip is planning to sail in December 2021.

Viking World Cruises just announced its plans to launch a cruise trip that will travel to 27 countries throughout four and a half months.

The cruise line’s 136-day trip will set sail on its Viking Star ship, which can accommodate up to 930 passengers. The trip won’t sail until December 2021. The ship is set to leave from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and end in London, according to the tentative itinerary.

Among the cruise’s ports of call include places like Bora Bora, Bali, Istanbul, Sydney, and Singapore, among many other bucket-list destinations.

Matteo Colombo/Getty Images The trip will travel to the paradise that is Bora Bora, French Polynesia.

Viking’s six-continent cruise will cost passengers $US49,955 each.

The Viking Star’s journey isn’t the cruise line’s first lengthy itinerary. In 2019, Viking launched an even longer cruise, which featured a 245-day itinerary in hopes of setting a Guinness World Record for the world’s “longest continuous passenger cruise.”

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has banned cruise ships from sailing until at least October

The CDC recently extended its cruise ban through September 30, which means that while some cruise lines are making plans for the future, the earliest that ships can sail from the US is October 1.

The CDC recommends avoiding all nonessential international travel during this time. If you decide to travel, follow the CDC’s guidelines in its Global COVID-19 Pandemic Notice.

Representatives for Viking World Cruises and Guinness World Records, respectively, did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

