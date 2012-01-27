Google Wallet Management Can't Seem To Stay Consistent

Vikas Gupta

Google’s head of consumer payments, Vikas Gupta, has resigned, reports Tricia Duryee AllThingsD.A Google representative declined to comment on whether the department was restructuring, but Gupta’s departure makes for the second big management change in Google Wallet staff — VP of Commerce Stephanie Tilenius just moved from leading the mobile payments team to managing the company’s international commerce.



Google Wallet is a pretty cool payment system that lets you buy stuff by tapping your phone on the credit card machine at checkout (we took it for a test drive here).

But it has some problems outside of perpetually changing management — it currently only works on one phone from Sprint and some carriers are disabling it completely.

