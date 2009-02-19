Vijay Singh Will Continue To Endorse "Massive, Ongoing Fraud"

Vijay Singh will remain a proud endorser of the Stanford Financial Group–which the SEC describes as a “massive, ongoing fraud.”

What’s up with that, Vijay? Putts not dropping?

Darren Rovell of CNBC:

CNBC has learned that golfer Vijay Singh, who just a month ago signed a big sponsorship deal with troubled firm Stanford Financial, will continue to endorse the company for the foreseeable future.

Stanford Financial is his main sponsorship deal and the terms require him to wear Stanford logos prominently on his shirt and hat. Stanford is also on his golf bag.

“This has to be a business as usual approach on his end, especially with so much still unknown at this point,” said Dave Haggith, a spokesman for IMG, the management company that represents Singh…

IMG has not had any further comment on Stanford’s deal with Singh, including whether the golfer who is only second to Tiger Woods on the all-time money list ($60,768,812), had invested any money with the company or exactly how much he was paid so far. Singh is currently in Pacific Palisades, Calif., where he will play in the Northern Trust Open, which begins tomorrow.

