Vijay Singh Is Suing The PGA Tour For A Suspension He Never Had To Serve

Vijay Singh has filed a lawsuit against the PGA Tour over a suspension that has already been dropped, according Doug Ferguson of the Associated Press (via Star-Telegram.com).



In February, the PGA Tour told Singh that he was being suspended 90 days after he admitted in a Sports Illustrated article that he used deer antler spray, the same substance that was linked to Ray Lewis just before this year’s Super Bowl.

However, the PGA Tour later dropped the suspension after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) dropped deer antler spray from its list of banned substances. WADA informed the PGA Tour that the substance was no longer banned because it contained such small amounts of the insulin-like growth hormone, IGF1.

Still, one of Singh’s lawyers told the AP that the 3-time winner of a major is “looking to reclaim his reputation” and accuses the PGA Tour of not doing enough of their own research.

The lawyer added that the deer antler spray is an “inactive substance” has been shown to have no effect “good or bad.”

Of course, if that is indeed the case, that doesn’t explain why Singh felt the need to take the substance in the first place. And if his intent was to gain an unfair advantage, it would seem the PGA Tour was justified in the original suspension.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.