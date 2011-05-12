Here's What The First 7-Inch Honeycomb Tablet Will Look Like

Photo: PocketLint

So far, all forthcoming 7-inch Android tablets we know about are running Android 2.2 or 2.3.Now, it looks like ViewSonic will beat everyone else to the punch by shipping the first 7-inch tablet running Honeycomb.



ViewSonic is expected to announce its ViewPad 7x Honeycomb tablet on May 31 at Computex in Taipei.

Other specs include a dual-core Tegra 2 processor, and the ability to connect to HSPA+ networks like the one AT&T runs in the U.S.

No word on pricing or availability in the U.S., but we’ll know more on May 31 when we get the official announcement.

[Via PocketLint]

