NOT AN iPAD KILLER: This New Viewsonic Tablet Running TWO Lame Operating Systems

Photo: ViewSonic

Apple’s iPad competition is going to get stronger, but not from this new, $600 gadget: A 10-inch Viewsonic “ViewPad” tablet that can dual-boot both Microsoft Windows 7 and Google Android 1.6.You read that right. No, it’s NOT running the new Google Android “Honeycomb” software that is designed for tablets, but a very old version that is designed for phones.



Of course, your other option is Windows 7, which is designed to be used with a keyboard and mouse, and not a touchpad, either.

Sounds like a lose/lose situation. We’d wait for the next version.

(Via BGR and Daring Fireball.)

