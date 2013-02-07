See The View From The Tops Of The World's Tallest Skyscrapers

Photo: Flickr/ estatesgazette
It seems like every year architects and engineers push boundaries and shatter records to erect the new tallest building.The Burj Khalifa was named the tallest building in the world in 2010 at 2,717 feet, and the London Shard’s observation tower opened on the tower’s 72nd floor this week.
But what do the views look like from the tops of these buildings?
From the Burj to the Tokyo Sky Tree, we found photos taken from the tops of several of the tallest skyscrapers in the world. Be warned: this is not for those with a fear of heights.
The Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, top out at 1,482 ft. Here's the view from the Skybridge on the 41st floor, 558 ft. above the ground.
Zifeng Tower in Nanjing, China, reaches 1,476 ft. Also called the Nanjing Greenland Financial centre, the building houses office spaces, stores, restaurants, a hotel, and a public observatory on the 72nd floor.
The Kingkey 100 (aka KK 100), in Shenzen, China, reaches 1,449 ft. and contains 100 floors for office space and a hotel. Here you're looking out at the neighbouring skyscraper Shun Hing Square.
The Willis Tower (aka the Sears Tower) is a 108-story, 1,451-foot skyscraper in downtown Chicago. Part of the observation deck has a glass floor, where you can look straight down to the street.
The 92-story Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago towers over the city skyline at 1,389 feet. You can take in the views from The Terrace, a swanky bar on the 16th floor.
New York City's Empire State Building stood as the tallest building in the world for about 40 years. It no longer holds that title, but it's still impressive at 1,250 feet (1,454 ft. with the antenna). The views from the 86th-floor observation deck are impressive.
The Shard towers over the city of London at 1,016 ft. From the observation deck (which opened just this week), you can see all of London, including the river Thames and Tower Bridge.
