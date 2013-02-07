See The View From The Tops Of The World's Tallest Skyscrapers

The view from The Shard in London.

Photo: Flickr/ estatesgazette

It seems like every year architects and engineers push boundaries and shatter records to erect the new tallest building.The Burj Khalifa was named the tallest building in the world in 2010 at 2,717 feet, and the London Shard’s observation tower opened on the tower’s 72nd floor this week.



But what do the views look like from the tops of these buildings?

From the Burj to the Tokyo Sky Tree, we found photos taken from the tops of several of the tallest skyscrapers in the world. Be warned: this is not for those with a fear of heights.

