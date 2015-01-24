See The Spectacular Views From The 15 Tallest Buildings In The World

Melia Robinson
Burj Khalifa DubaiREUTERS/Mohammed SalamBurj Khalifa, Dubai

The tallest building in the world stands at 2,717 feet, sometimes soaring above the clouds.

It’s amazing to think human beings crafted these seemingly gravity-defying, modern marvels of engineering.

Still, what’s most impressive above some of these skyscrapers is the view from the top.

Using Worldcam, a search engine that lets you discover the latest Instagram photos taken around the world, we found pictures snapped from the observation decks of the 15 tallest buildings.

[slide
permalink=”15-princess-tower–dubai-united-arab-emirates-1″
title=”15. Princess Tower — Dubai, United Arab Emirates”
content=”

Morning Dubai

