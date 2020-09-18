Take a look at the views from the second-tallest office building in New York City, the newly opened One Vanderbilt

One Vanderbilt was unveiled on Monday as New York City’s newest skyscraper.

Standing at 1,401 feet tall, the building will be the second-tallest commercial office building in the Big Apple.

One Vanderbilt is roughly 70% leased at the moment, and will be home to a handful of firms in the legal, banking, and finance industries.

New York City’s newest skyscraper, One Vanderbilt, was unveiled on Monday in the Midtown East neighbourhood of Manhattan.

On Monday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio arrived at One Vanderbilt’s headquarters to cut the ribbon in the opening ceremony. The office building stands at 1,401 feel tall, making it the second-tallest building in the city, and is listed at 1.7 million square feet.

The office building is going to interconnect with Grand Central Terminal and features a public plaza that will provide patrons with access to subway platforms as well as the Long Island and Metro North Railroads. This is going to complement the development of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s 42 St Connection Project.

The new building’s amenities include ceilings up to 24 feet tall, 360-degree views overlooking the city with floor-to-ceiling windows, and an 11,000 square-foot restaurant. Perhaps the most notable amenity is a 30,000-square-foot floor, exclusive to tenants, that will feature a club-style lounge and space to hold business meetings.

The office building is roughly 70% leased at the moment, and will be home to a handful of firms in the legal, banking and finance industries. This includes law firms such as Greenberg Traurig and McDermott Will & Emery, banks such as TD Bank and TD Securities, and a handful of private equity firms like Oak Hill Advisors and Sentinel Capital Partners.

Check out photos from One Vanderbilt’s opening ceremony and views from inside the new skyscraper below.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio cut the ribbon at One Vanderbilt on Monday as part of the opening ceremony.

Jakob Dahlin/New York Yimby

Some of the floor-to-ceiling windows will be as tall as 24 feet while offering 360-degree views overlooking New York.

SL Green/Max Touhey

The building is going to feature a 30,000-square-foot floor for tenants that will feature a club-style lounge and space to hold business meetings and take in views of Manhattan.

SL Green/Max Touhey

You can see Central Park to the North.

SL Green/Max Touhey

And in the distance, the George Washington Bridge.

SL Green/Max Touhey

To the southeast, the East River and Brooklyn can be seen.

SL Green/Max Touhey

The crown of the Chrysler Building is also visible, along with Roosevelt Island.

SL Green/Max Touhey

One Vanderbilt is going to interconnect with Grand Central Terminal, providing patrons with a smooth pathway to get to and from other places in the New York Metropolitan Area.

SL Green/Max Touhey

