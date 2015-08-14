Everything is getting “smart.” First it was phones, TVs, and watches. Now it’s cars and homes.

But what about windows?

View, a startup based in Milpitas, California, just raised another $US150 million this week, which brings its total funding to $US500 million, according to Forbes.

But what’s so special about View’s “smart windows”? Let us break it down for you.

We currently use blinds and shades to keep sunlight at bay, but simply moving them out of the way can create awkward glare and uncomfortable heat. View With View's dynamic glass, you can control and tint your windows from your phone. View View's dynamic windows can also be programmed to adjust with the sun's movement. View View's goal is to make you to feel more comfortable at all hours of the day. View View also believes smarter windows could help people save more energy, particularly from lighting and cooling systems. View All of View's dynamic glass is made the same way -- explained in the company's infographic below -- but you can customise your glass to match any kind of architectural designs, so you can match the size, shape, and thickness of your building. View View imagines its smart windows going into hospitals, where it can promote healing in patients. View It also believes students would be less distracted and feel more creative with smarter, adjustable windows. View View also wants to work with hotels to make guests feel comfortable and happy in their rooms, regardless of the time of day. View Several major organisations and institutions have already installed View dynamic glass in their buildings, including Hilton and Colorado State University. View

